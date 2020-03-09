IN BRIEF: 7th Circuit revives conspiracy claims against Becton Dickinson, syringe distributors

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated a potential class action accusing Becton Dickinson, two group purchasing organizations and several distributors of conspiring to raise prices of hypodermic syringes, “safety” syringes and IV catheters.

The decision on Friday gives healthcare providers Marion Diagnostic Center, Marion Healthcare and Andron Medical Associates a chance to beef up their claims that Becton’s arrangements with Premier Inc, Vizient Inc, Cardinal Health, McKesson Medical-Surgical and others violate federal antitrust laws.

