Westlaw News
December 31, 2019 / 1:52 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit affirms win for Trump repeal of U.S. wildlife rule

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

The Trump administration’s repeal of an Obama-era U.S. Department of Interior rule intended to protect wildlife that live on Alaska’s federal lands was lawful, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Anchorage, who had said that Congress’ use of the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to dismantle the Refuges Rule was proper.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F8QrKc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below