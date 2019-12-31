IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit affirms win for Trump repeal of U.S. wildlife rule

The Trump administration’s repeal of an Obama-era U.S. Department of Interior rule intended to protect wildlife that live on Alaska’s federal lands was lawful, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Anchorage, who had said that Congress’ use of the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to dismantle the Refuges Rule was proper.

