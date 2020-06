A Chapter 13 debtor does not have to commit to making payments for a specific number of months unless the trustee or a creditor has opposed the plan, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

The decision reversed rulings in four cases by bankruptcy judges in California and the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel, which rejected proposed plans listing “estimated” durations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V9ZByr