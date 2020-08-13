IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit upholds bellwether plaintiff’s win in Bard IVC filter MDL

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a $3.6 million award to Sherr-Una Booker, the first bellwether plaintiff in the Bard IVC Filter Multidistrict Litigation and the only one, of five, to win her case at trial.

Booker, a Georgia resident represented by Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick, still has a fragment of the C.R. Bard G2 filter lodged in a vein leading to her heart, the 9th Circuit said. The MDL jury in Phoenix awarded her $1.6 million in compensation and $2 million in punitive damages in 2018, finding that Bard knew the G2 fractured, migrated and caused perforations at a “significantly higher” rate than competing filters and should have included a warning to physicians on the label.

