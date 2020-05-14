Westlaw News
May 14, 2020 / 7:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Activist investor settles SEC case over Sinovac board replacement plan

Nate Raymond

An activist investor and his firm will pay $290,000 to resolve charges by U.S. securities regulators that they failed to disclose their increasing stake in Sinovac Biotech and their participation in a plan to replace the Chinese biopharmaceutical company’s board.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed the settlement on Wednesday in an administrative order charging Jiaqiang “Chiang” Li and his Boston-based firm, 1Globe Capital LLC, with violating federal securities laws and SEC rules.

