IN BRIEF: Allstate not on the hook for meth cleanup, says Nebraska top court

A Nebraska landlord’s rental insurance policy from Allstate did not cover the cost of cleaning up residue and vapors caused by his former tenants’ use or production of methamphetamine, the state’s Supreme Court held.

The decision Friday affirms summary judgment for Allstate in a suit by Jeremy Kaiser, who sought actual and bad-faith damages after the insurer denied his claim for $38,000 in lost rent and remediation costs that included hiring a meth-lab restoration specialist.

