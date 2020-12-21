IN BRIEF: 'Ambiguous' General Star policy covers trucking firm's fuel spill - 1st Circ

General Star Indemnity must cover the clean-up costs for 4,300 gallons of gas and diesel fuel that spilled into a North Salem, New York reservoir when a tanker truck overturned in February 2019, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday.

The remediation has cost more than $3 million so far, the court said. Utica Mutual covered the first $1 million as primary insurer of the truck’s owner, Performance Trans Inc (PTI).

