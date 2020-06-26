IN BRIEF: Berkeley Law is latest top school to hold classes online in the fall

The University of California Berkeley School of Law is the latest top law school to announce fall classes will be held online, citing health concerns as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to grow.

Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky said Friday in post online that after weeks of efforts to develop a plan for safe, in-person fall classes, he determined “the best course – for the health of those in our community and for our educational program – is to have the Fall semester’s classes be online.”

