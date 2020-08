The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday held that Verify Smart Corp’s patent on multifactor authentication for electronic-banking transactions was obvious in light of earlier technology, and therefore invalid.

The decision is a win for Askeladden, a subsidiary of The Clearing House Payments Co (Payco), which is owned by 25 large banks. Askeladden challenges patents asserted against financial institutions.

