A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Monday granted Bloomberg LP’s motion to dismiss the Capitol Forum’s lawsuit for copyright infringement and misappropriation of “hot news,” a tort recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1918.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton granted the motion to dismiss for “reasons to be set forth” within 60 days, with no appeal possible until the opinion is released.

