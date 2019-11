Utility Southern California Edison (SCE) agreed to settle for $360 million lawsuits by 23 public entities, including Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties, over damages suffered in wildfires and mudslides.

The deal terminates 26 state lawsuits, plaintiffs’ attorney John Fiske of Baron & Budd said Wednesday. The firm represents all 23 cities, counties and special districts in the settlement.

