IN BRIEF: Ch. 7 discharge wipes out debtor’s personal guaranty - bankruptcy court

Deciding a case of first impression, the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel (BAP) of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday that a discharge in bankruptcy also discharges the debtor’s obligations under a pre-petition personal guaranty.

The BAP acknowledged that bankruptcy and district courts across the country have split on that question, but concluded that treating the guaranty as a discharged contingent liability is more consistent with the Bankruptcy Act’s broad definitions of “claims” and “debts” and its purpose of giving the debtor a fresh start.

