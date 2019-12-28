IN BRIEF: Chamber of Commerce, retailers back appeal of Godiva FACTA case

Business and retailer advocacy groups on Friday backed an appeal challenging a Florida federal judge’s order approving a settlement in which Godiva Chocolatier must pay $6.3 million for claims that it issued consumers receipts that displayed more digits of their credit card numbers than allowed by the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA).

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation and the International Franchise Association said in their amici brief, filed Friday in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, that plaintiff David Muransky lacked standing under Article III because he does not have a concrete injury.

