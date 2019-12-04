IN BRIEF: CMS’ letters to Ipsen over Medicaid rebate warrant judicial review – D.C. Circuit

Two letters by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, rejecting Ipsen BioPharmaceuticals’ reading of a Medicaid rebate regulation, constitute a final agency action, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia held on Tuesday.

Reversing a win for CMS, the appeals court said the letters are subject to judicial review because they “significantly increased (Ipsen’s) risk of a statutory civil penalty.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/363pKlI