Cooley on Tuesday said Eric Blanchard, the former chair of Covington & Burling’s capital markets and securities practice, has joined the firm as a partner in New York.

Blanchard, who has worked with Cooley lawyers often in recent years, including on Uber Technologies Inc’s 2019 initial public offering, said in an interview on Tuesday that moving to the firm felt like “joining the family.”

