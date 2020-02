Morgan Stanley tapped its longtime law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell as counsel on its bid to buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp for approximately $13 billion, a deal announced Thursday - the biggest deal by a Wall Street bank since the financial crisis.

E*Trade turned to Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, that firm said in a statement on Thursday.

