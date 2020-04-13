IN BRIEF: D.C. Circuit dings FERC for disparity in expansion-project rates

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission acted arbitrarily by rejecting Gulf South Pipeline LP’s proposal to charge natural-gas shippers more to use its Westlake Expansion Project, a 0.3-mile spur and compressor station that connects the existing pipeline to Entergy Louisiana’s newly opened Lake Charles Power Station, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held Friday.

In order to recoup its $56 million construction cost, Houston-based Gulf South, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, had asked FERC to approve an “incremental-plus” rate for all gas delivered over the expansion line. FERC last year approved the higher rate only for Entergy, which has a 20-year contract to use Westlake Expansion’s capacity. Other producers who deliver gas to Entergy would only be charged at the rate for the main pipeline, about one-fourth as much.

