IN BRIEF: DLA Piper extends managing partner's term in pandemic reshuffling

DLA Piper said Monday that it is extending London partner Simon Levine’s term as managing partner to 2024, citing the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Levine, who also serves as global co-CEO of the firm along with Americas chair Frank Ryan, was originally set to leave his position as managing partner in December 2022 after two four-year terms. Instead, he and Ryan, who started his term as co-CEO in January, will both serve until the end of 2024. Ryan also serves as the global co-chair of the nearly 4,000-lawyer megafirm.

Global co-chair and senior partner Andrew Darwin said in a statement that the firm is prepping for “significant change ahead.”

“We felt strongly that by extending Simon’s leadership until 2024, we would be best placed to manage the challenges caused by the pandemic, while also ensuring the strategic objectives of the firm are met,” Darwin said.

Levine has helped preside over a series of cost-saving measures during the pandemic, including reducing work hours for DLA Piper’s non-U.S. business and temporary cuts to attorney pay. He also helped oversee an expansion of the firm’s legal services and consulting offerings.

Levine’s practice spans intellectual property law, media and entertainment law, litigation and investigations.