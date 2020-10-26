IN BRIEF: Double Mintz hires bring in litigators from White & Case, Panera Bread

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo announced two new partner hires in the Northeast on Monday, adding a senior in-house lawyer from Panera Bread and a securities and bankruptcy litigator from White & Case.

Geri Haight is rejoining Mintz in Boston after about eight years at Panera, most recently as vice president and deputy counsel. Douglas Baumstein, who was partner at White & Case, joins in New York City. His clients have included U.S. Foods, Pitney Bowes and Talbots.

