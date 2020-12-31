Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

IN BRIEF: Drinking driver’s wrong-way trip to warehouse was not ‘business use’ – 6th Circuit

By Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The business-use exclusion in an automobile umbrella policy did not apply to a fatal head-on collision caused by the insured’s “vodka-fueled” and uncompensated commute to his company’s warehouse, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Thursday.

The decision affirms a ruling against Allstate Insurance in an action it filed in federal court in Detroit against Michael Stack and the estates of his two victims, seeking a declaration that the business-use exclusion applied.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/383pczV

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up