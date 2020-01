April Miller Boise, the former legal chief of Meritor Inc, is joining Eaton Corp as general counsel, the power management company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Miller Boise and Eaton spokeswoman Katy Brasser did not immediately respond to request for comment on Tuesday. Eaton is based in Dublin and reported $21.6 billion in sales for 2018, its statement said. Miller Boise will be based in Cleveland.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N3HDtq