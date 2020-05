TIG Insurance Co owes Exxon Mobil $31 million for losses from groundwater contamination caused by leaking underground storage tanks in the 1990s, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Monday in Manhattan.

Ramos, who had ordered arbitration of the coverage dispute in 2017, upheld the three-member tribunal’s 2019 award of $25 million and added $6 million in prejudgment interest.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LI3iGv