IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit blocks Waco judge’s end-run around COVID delay of Intel trial

By Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The federal judge who is turning the Western District of Texas into a patent-law powerhouse abused his discretion by deciding to hold a jury trial in Waco next month rather than wait for the courthouse in Austin to lift its COVID-19 related restrictions, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Wednesday.

The decision vacated a Nov. 20 order by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, who is presiding over a series of patent-infringement lawsuits against Intel Corp by non-practicing entity VLSI Technology.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here:

