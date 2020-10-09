IN BRIEF: Fox Rothschild adds L.A. entertainment partner in practice expansion

Fox Rothschild added another partner to its entertainment and sports practice this week, with Heidy Vaquerano joining the firm’s Los Angeles office.

Vaquerano, formerly senior counsel at Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, follows the arrival of new Fox Rothschild entertainment and sports partners Alex Threadgold, who joined the firm’s New York office in May, and Leron Rogers, who joined in Atlanta in September from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iKj3Lb