May 28, 2020

IN BRIEF: Freddie Mac can claim equitable lien despite failure to cure defect – 5th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

Freddie Mac’s negligent failure to sign a form required by the Texas constitution did not preclude it from “standing in the shoes” of a prior lender, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday with an assist from the state’s top court.

The decision reverses a federal judge in Houston, who voided the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp’s lien on Sylvia Zepeda’s residence in 2018 based on the constitutional infirmity.

