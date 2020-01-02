IN BRIEF: Full 9th Circuit won’t hear Malwarebytes’ appeal in fight with Enigma Software

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday tweaked but left intact its September decision to revive Enigma Software’s Lanham Act and tort lawsuit against Malwarebytes, which offers a filtering tool that treats Enigma’s competing programs as malware.

The 9th Circuit denied the petition for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc filed by Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells, who was added to Malwarebytes’ legal team after the panel’s 2-1 decision.

