IN BRIEF: Glaser Weil taps boutique vet Douglas Stone to head entertainment group

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro has hired Los Angeles entertainment lawyer Douglas Stone to co-chair of the firm’s entertainment department.

Stone, who was the founding and managing partner of recently-acquired Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher in Beverly Hills, has a roster of entertainment clients that includes actor Daniel Craig and film director Dean Devlin.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2SU6NNv