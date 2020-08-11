IN BRIEF: Goodwin grabs investment firm GC for private equity practice

Goodwin Procter is expanding its private equity practice with the addition of former York Capital Management general counsel and managing director Joshua Ratner, the firm said Tuesday.

Ratner was responsible for all business and legal affairs for York Capital’s private equity platform during his 12-year career at there, according to Goodwin. He focuses on leveraged buyouts, dispositions, joint ventures, growth equity investments, and other equity and debt financing, the firm said.

