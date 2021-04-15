IN BRIEF: Goodwin Procter leads Q1 pack for mid-market M&A

Goodwin Procter is once again heading into the spring as the top legal advisor for mid-market M&A deals, according to data from Refinitiv, ending the first quarter with the most worldwide deals under its belt.

Refinitiv tallied 13,192 mid-market M&A deals in the first quarter, an 11% increase from the same time last year. Goodwin advised on 203 of those, 38 more than Q1 2020 and 39 more than its closest rival Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ggjcs3