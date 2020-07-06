IN BRIEF: Green groups sue EPA over virtual meeting on coal ash rule

A coalition of environmental and indigenous groups on Monday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, alleging that it unlawfully held a virtual hearing, rather than one in-person, regarding toxic coal ash.

The Labadie Environmental Organization, Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment and three other groups sued the EPA in Washington, D.C., federal court, alleging it violated the Resources Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) because it took comments virtually last January over the proposal to ease the standards on the safe disposal of toxic coal ash under the 2015 rule.

