Ryan Patrick, who resigned as U.S. attorney in Houston last month after three years in the role, has joined Haynes and Boone as a partner, the firm said Monday.

Patrick, whose tenure included an increase in immigration enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border, will be a member of the firm’s white collar and government investigations practices.

