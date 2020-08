Winston & Strawn partner and investment banking veteran Robin Feiner has left the firm in New York, taking her equity capital markets practice to Holland & Knight.

Feiner joins Holland & Knight’s Northeast corporate, M&A and securities practice as a partner, the firm said Monday, touting her experience at “bulge-bracket” banks Citi and UBS and her work on more than 100 initial public offerings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2CeC1dx