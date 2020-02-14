IN BRIEF: HPE legal chief's pay rose to above $7.2 mln in 2019

The chief legal officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co received a 12.7% pay boost in 2019 compared to 2018, an increase mostly tied to his receiving more stock awards, in a year where the technology solutions company’s revenue slightly declined.

HPE CLO John Schultz’s total compensation in 2019 was more than $7.2 million, the company said in its proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. His stock award pay rose nearly 30% to $5.28 million, the filing said, but his nonequity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, dropped nearly 27% to $1.16 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OSTUSc