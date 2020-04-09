IN BRIEF: Indiana top court rejects ACLU request for prisoner release amid pandemic

Indiana’s top court has rejected a request by the American Civil Liberties Union to issue an emergency rule facilitating the release of inmates in the state’s prisons and jails to address the urgent danger posed to prisoners by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday said it lacked the authority to request the state’s Department of Correction and county sheriffs to make lists of at-risk prisoners and said trial judges already have tools to help release pretrial detainees.

