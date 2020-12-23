IN BRIEF: Insurer must pay for underestimating attorney’s lien – 9th Circ

An insurer’s decision about the value of an attorney’s lien did not shield it from a subsequent court order that increased it by nearly $3 million, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The panel reversed a ruling for Travelers Property Casualty Co. in an action by California lawyer Franklin Fraley Jr, who had obtained an $8 million judgment for Drita Kessler and DK Art Publishing against City Art Inc before they discharged him over a fee dispute in 2012.

