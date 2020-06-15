IN BRIEF: Judge blesses Corner Bakery's $3.2 mln privacy settlement over employee fingerprint scans

A federal judge in Illinois gave a preliminary nod to a $3.2 million settlement between CBC Restaurant Corp, dba Corner Bakery Cafe, and a former employee who had alleged the company violated the state’s biometric privacy law when it required workers to use a biometric fingerprint timekeeping system.

Judge Jorge Alonso in Chicago on Friday found the proposed class action settlement “fair, reasonable, and adequate.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zAMuPl