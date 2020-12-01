Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: Judge denies Coherus fees in Neulasta patent fight with Amgen

By Barbara Grzincic

Coherus BioSciences, which last year introduced a biosimilar version of Amgen’s oncology drug Neulasta, cannot recover attorneys’ fees for defeating Amgen’s patent-infringement lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark held Monday in Delaware.

Coherus’ counsel at Morris James had argued that this was an exceptional case, warranting fees, because Amgen had pursued a baseless claim and appeal “to the bitter end,” which Coherus said was intended to thwart competition by “nascent … financially disadvantaged” biosimilar manufacturers.

