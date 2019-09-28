IN BRIEF: Judge says N.J. paint pollution case down to ‘battle of experts’

A federal judge in New Jersey on Friday denied competing motions for judgment in a decade-old lawsuit by environmental groups against NL Industries over heavy-metal contamination in Raritan River sediment near the paint manufacturer’s former titanium dioxide production site on the Sayreville peninsula.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp said that NL, the Raritan Baykeeper and Edison Wetlands Association wanted him to decide on the relevance and sufficiency of sampling results taken between 2000 and 2017, which involves questions of fact he cannot resolve without trial.

