IN BRIEF: Kilpatrick adds life sciences IP team from DLA Piper

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton is expanding its patent litigation group with a quintet of new lawyers with active life sciences practices, including four from DLA Piper.

Partner April Isaacson will be based in San Francisco, while partners Brian O’Reilly and Michael Furrow and counsel Erica Kuo join the firm’s New York City office. Each was formerly at DLA Piper. Counsel Abby Markeson joins in Seattle.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2STjWX4