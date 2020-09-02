IN BRIEF: King & Spalding taps former in-house chief for cancer care network

King & Spalding has hired former 21st Century Oncology chief legal officer and executive vice president Amy Garrigues to join its health care practice in Chicago, the firm said on Wednesday.

“Amy’s addition fulfills an important need to establish a health care regulatory presence in Chicago, which has been a strategic goal of the government matters practice group for some time,” Zach Fardon, managing partner of the Atlanta-based firm’s Chicago office, said in a statement.

