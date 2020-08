Kirkland & Ellis and Davis Polk & Wardwell landed lead legal roles on Thursday’s $5.35 billion private equity sale of insurance technology company Vertafore, the firms announced on Thursday.

Kirkland is representing Vertafore, a portfolio company of two Kirkland clients, Vista Equity and Bain Capital. The company is slated to be acquired later this month by Roper Technologies, representing Roper’s largest acquisition to date.

