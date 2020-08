Latham & Watkins said Wednesday that it had added partner Katharine Moir from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, where Moir led the firm’s tax practice in Palo Alto, to join its transactional tax practice.

Moir’s clients at Simpson Thacher included private equity firms Hellman & Friedman, KKR, Silver Lake Partners and Warburg Pincus, as well as technology giants Alibaba, Dell and Microsoft, according to her former firm biography.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EWgjft