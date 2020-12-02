Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

IN BRIEF: Latham leads law firm trio advising Facebook's Kustomer buy

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Latham & Watkins and Weil, Gotshal & Manges are advising Facebook in its acquisition of customer service platform Kustomer, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

Kustomer allows businesses to aggregate customer conversations from multiple channels into a single-screen, and also to automate some of the responses to prospective buyers. The size of the transaction was not disclosed, but The Wall Street Journal, which first reported about a likely acquisition, said the deal valued Kustomer at $1 billion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3muyD06

