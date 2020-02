Employment levels for the U.S. legal industry increased very slightly in January, adding approximately 4,500 jobs, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The number of people employed in the legal sector grew by nearly 0.39%, up to 1,160,700 in January, according to the DOL’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

