Legal services saw a sixth month in October of growth adding 4,800 jobs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, as the industry continues to bounce back from the effects of lockdowns last spring.

Legal services jobs totaled 1,117,400 in October, down 3.12% from last year, highlighting the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

