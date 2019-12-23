IN BRIEF: Medicare Part D insurers can cut reimbursement rates for subsidized pharmacies

Private insurers that offer Medicare Part D prescription-drug plans are free to reduce the rate at which they reimburse “safety net” clinics and hospitals that obtain drugs from manufacturers at significantly reduced costs, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held Friday.

The decision affirms a 2018 ruling against Cares Community Health, a Sacramento clinic and pharmacy, in a lawsuit against the U.S. government for allowing Humana Health to engage in price discrimination against subsidized pharmacies.

