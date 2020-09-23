IN BRIEF: Medicare claims can be combined to meet judicial-review threshold - 2nd Circuit

People who were denied Medicare Part B reimbursement for small-dollar expenses can aggregate related claims to meet the “amount-in-controversy” threshold for judicial review, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The decision is a win for Jonathan Bloom, a Vermont man with Type 1 diabetes who took the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to court in 2016 after exhausting his administrative appeals for coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitoring supplies.

