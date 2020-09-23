Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: Medicare claims can be combined to meet judicial-review threshold - 2nd Circuit

By Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

People who were denied Medicare Part B reimbursement for small-dollar expenses can aggregate related claims to meet the “amount-in-controversy” threshold for judicial review, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The decision is a win for Jonathan Bloom, a Vermont man with Type 1 diabetes who took the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to court in 2016 after exhausting his administrative appeals for coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitoring supplies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hY0RNI

