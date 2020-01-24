IN BRIEF: Microsoft to pressure law firms on carbon footprint

Microsoft Corp on Friday said that it will consider a law firm’s carbon footprint when selecting outside counsel, as part of the technology company’s pledge to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030.

Microsoft “will begin to make carbon reduction an explicit aspect of our procurement process and other engagements” for law firms in the coming year, the company said in a statement on Friday. The company will also “develop new tools” and training to help law firms and other suppliers understand, measure and meet its carbon emission expectations, it said.

