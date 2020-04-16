IN BRIEF: Murray Energy seeks to shed more retiree expenses

Murray Energy Holding Co, which secured bankruptcy-court approval on Tuesday to shift the $6 million monthly cost of medical care for 11,600 retired union workers to the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), is seeking similar treatment for a group of about 2,200 employees who retired before October 1994.

In papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio, Murray said the UMWA has agreed to cover the group, known as statutory employees, saving Murray another $2 million to $3 million monthly.

