IN BRIEF: No cert for Straight Path in patent fight with Apple, Cisco

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a due-process challenge to the one-line summary affirmances used by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, letting stand a win for Apple Inc and Cisco Systems in a patent-infringement case by SPIP Litigation Group, formerly known as Straight Path IP.

In lawsuits filed in 2016, Straight Path – a telecom holding company acquired by Verizon in 2018 – alleged that Apple’s FaceTime and Cisco’s Unified Communications Solutions infringe several of its patents on VOIP technology.

