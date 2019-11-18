Westlaw News
November 18, 2019 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: No cert for Straight Path in patent fight with Apple, Cisco

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a due-process challenge to the one-line summary affirmances used by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, letting stand a win for Apple Inc and Cisco Systems in a patent-infringement case by SPIP Litigation Group, formerly known as Straight Path IP.

In lawsuits filed in 2016, Straight Path – a telecom holding company acquired by Verizon in 2018 – alleged that Apple’s FaceTime and Cisco’s Unified Communications Solutions infringe several of its patents on VOIP technology.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/331DivU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below